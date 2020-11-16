WidePoint: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ WidePoint Corp. (WYY) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The information technology services provider posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period.

WidePoint expects full-year revenue in the range of $185 million to $195 million.

WidePoint shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $8.20, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WYY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WYY