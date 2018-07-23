Whirlpool: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) _ Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $657 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $9.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.20 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.63 per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $5.14 billion in the period.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.20 to $14.80 per share.

Whirlpool shares have dropped 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 5 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $150.74, a drop of 21 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR