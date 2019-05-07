Weyco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $4 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 40 cents per share.

The footwear distributor posted revenue of $74.1 million in the period.

Weyco shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $33.67, a decline of 9% in the last 12 months.

