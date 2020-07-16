Westamerica: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) _ Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.6 million.

The San Rafael, California-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share.

The holding company for Westamerica Bank posted revenue of $51.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

Westamerica shares have declined 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 5% in the last 12 months.

