West Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 44 cents per share.

The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.5 million, or $1.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $69.8 million.

West Bancorp shares have risen slightly more than 5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 22 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTBA