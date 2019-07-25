West Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ West Bancorp Inc. (WTBA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.7 million.

The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share.

The holding company for West Bank posted revenue of $26.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18 million.

West Bancorp shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

