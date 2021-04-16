Skip to main content
Business

Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Apr. 12-Apr. 16.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Constellation Brands A .76 from .75

Constellation Brands B .69 from .68

HBFuller .1675 from .1625

Levi Strauss .06 from .04

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Stellantis .38

STOCK DIVIDENDS

Banco Bradesco Ord ADR 10pc

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION

Golar LNG Limted Partners - New Fortress Energy Inc (1.9B)

Michaels Company (The) - Apollo Global Management Inc (3.3B)

SEACOR Holdings Inc - American Industrial Partners (1B)

Varian Medical Systems-Siemens Healthineers (6.4B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings Inc

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Alkami Technology Inc

Applovin Corp Cl A

Coinbase Global Inc Cl A

Karat Packaging Inc

TuSimple Holdings Inc Cl A

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Akoya BioSciences Inc

Applovin Corp Cl A

Biomea Fusion Inc

Karat Packaging Inc

Medallion Financial Corp 9pc notes due 2021

Oxford Lane Capital Corp pfd shares 7.5pc

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Cl A

SMTC Corp

TuSimple Holdings Inc Cl A