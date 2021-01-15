Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jan. 11-Jan. 15. IINCREAED DIVIDENDS Apogee Enterprise .20 from .1875 Civista Bancshares .12 from .11 First Busey .23 from .22 Gladstone Land .04495 from .04490 Lakeland Financial .34 from .30 Royalty Pharma .17 from .15 Saratoga Investment .42 from .41 Shutterstock .21 from .17 OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS: ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION Parsley Energy - Pioneer National Resources (4.5B) NEW STOCK LISTINGS NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS Driven Brands Holdings Inc Plytika Holding STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS Gladstone Capital Corp 6.125 Notes due 2023 CORPORATE NAME CHANGES South Mountain Merger Corp to BTRS Holdings Cl 1 and warrants