Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jun. 22-Jun. 26.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
First Bancorp ME .31 from .30
Hingham Institution for Savings .43 from .41
Kroger Co (The) .18 from .14
Worthington Industries .25 from .24
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Cherry Hill Mortgage .27 from .40
Gaming and Leisure Properties .60 from .70
Kite Realty Group Tr .052 from .3175
Two Harbors Investment .14 from .47
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Owl Rock Capital .08
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Anixter International - Wesco International (4.5B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
American Equity Investment Life Holding Co pfd B
Associated Banc Corp 6.625pc pfd F
Public Storage 4.625pc pfd L
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Agora Inc ADS (IPO)
Akous Inc (IPO)
Ebang International Hldgs Cl A (IPO)
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (IPO)
Office Property Income Trust 6.375pc Senior Notes due 2050
T-Mobile US Inc Subscription rights
Triumph Bancorp Inc 7.125pc C
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Extraction Oil & Gas Inc
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Act II Global Acquisition Corp to Whole Earth Brands Cl A
Act II Global Acquisition Corp warrants to Whole Earth Brands warrants
First Defiance Financial to Premier Financial Corp
Sutter Rock Capital Corp to SuRo Capital Corp