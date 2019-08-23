Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings
NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Aug. 19-Aug. 23.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Avnet Inc .21 from .20
BancFirst Corp .32 from .30
Community Bank System .41 from .38
Dillards Inc .15 from .10
IF Bancorp .15 from .125
Intuit Inc .53 from .47
L3harris Technologies .75 from .685
MGE Energy .3525 from .3375
Newtek Business Svcs .58 from .46
Nordson Corp .38 from .35
Northrim Bancorp .33 from .30
United Bancorp .1375 from .135
Westlake Chemical .2625 from .25
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
Brigham Minerals .33
OneMain Holdings 2.00
g- Canadian funds
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Ideal Power Inc 1 for 10 reverse split
SPS Commerce Inc 2 for 1
TOP Ships Inc 1 for 20 reverse split
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd pfd E
New Residential Investment Corp pfd B
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
9F Inc (IPO)
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd 8pc pfd B
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Ubiquiti Networks Inc to Ubiquiti Inc