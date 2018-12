Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Dec. 3-Dec. 7.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Agree Realty .555 vs .54

Alexandria Real Estate .97 from .93

Culp .10 from .09

Deere .76 from .69

Ecolab .46 from .41

FMC .40 from .165

Mastercard .33 from .25

Mid-Amer Apt Commun .96 from .9225

Nucor .40 from .38

Paccar .32 from .28

Pacific Coast Oil Tr .04097 from .01693

Raymond James .34 from .30

SL Green Realty .85 from .8125

Stryker Corp .52 from .47

Summit Financial .14 from .13

TriCo Bancshares .19 from .17

United-Guardian .55 from .50

WP Carey Inc 1.03 from 1.025

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

Camping World Cl A .0732

Gaming Partners Intl .12

Genpact .075

Saga Communications Cl A .25

Territorial Bancorp .20

United Bancorp .05

REDUCED DIVIDENDS

Greif B .65 from .66

Stock Dividends

Secur Natl Financial 5pc

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK

Apollo Investment 1 for 3 reverse split

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

American Railcar Industries - Icahn Enterprises (1.75B)

Energen Corp - Diamondback Energy (9.2B)

LaSalle Hotel Properties - The Blackstone Group LP (4.8B)

Mitel Networks Corp - Searchlight Capital Partners LP (2B)

Ocean Rig UDW Inc - TransOcean Ltd (2.7B)

Sodastream International Ltd - PepsiCo Inc (3.2B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Enstar Group Ltd 7pc pfd E

Moderna Inc

Synthorx Inc

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Industrea Acquisition Cl A to Concrete Pumping Holding (and warrants)

Oncologics Inc to Outlook Therapeutics Inc (and warrants)