Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK (AP) — Changes announced in corporate dividends Jul. 2-Jul. 7.

INCREASED DIVIDENDS

Bank of the Ozarks .20 from .195

Matson Inc .21 from .20

Riverview Bancorp .035 from .03

WR Berkley .15 from .14

SPECIAL DIVIDENDS

WR Berkley .50

g- Canadian funds

OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:

ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS

MINIMUM VALUE $100 MILLION

Hawaiian Telcom Holdco Inc - Cincinnati Bell Inc (650M)

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp - Kemper Corp (1.4B)

Kindred Healthcare Inc - TPG Capital (4.1B)

NEW STOCK LISTINGS

NYSE

Retail Value Inc

Seadrill Ltd (new after reorganization)

Veoneer Inc

STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING

NYSE

Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd (to OTC)

Seadrill Ltd (old)

NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS

Analogic Corp

Fronteir Communications Corp 11.25pc pfd A

CORPORATE NAME CHANGES

Tallgrass Energy GP LP to Tallgrass Energy LP