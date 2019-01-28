Washington Trust: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) _ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $17 million.

The bank, based in Westerly, Rhode Island, said it had earnings of 98 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.3 million, or $3.93 per share. Revenue was reported as $194.4 million.

Washington Trust shares have risen 12 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $53.42, a decrease of slightly more than 1 percent in the last 12 months.

