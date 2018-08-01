Voya: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $166 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $238 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $302.4 million.

Voya shares have climbed slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $49.57, a climb of 25 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VOYA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VOYA