Vical: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Vical Inc. (VICL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $124,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $16.3 million, or 74 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $1.01. A year ago, they were trading at $1.47.

