Vertex: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.55 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of $5.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $870.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $818.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.1 billion, or $8.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.05 billion.

Vertex shares have risen 13 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 9 percent. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $187.02, an increase of 21 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRTX