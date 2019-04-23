Verizon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $5.03 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.22 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 20 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $32.13 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Seventeen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.17 billion.

Verizon shares have climbed almost 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 16 percent. The stock has risen 21 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VZ