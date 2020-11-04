Verisk: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $185.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The insurance data provider posted revenue of $702.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $692.6 million.

Verisk shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $196.39, a climb of 40% in the last 12 months.

