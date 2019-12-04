Verint: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $324.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $331.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.3 million.

Verint expects full-year earnings to be $4 per share.

Verint shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $47.81, a climb of 10% in the last 12 months.

