Verint: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) _ Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications posted revenue of $324.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $331.3 million, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $334.5 million.

Verint expects full-year earnings to be $3.65 per share.

Verint shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $53.84, a climb of 12% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRNT