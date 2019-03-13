Vera Bradley and Guardant Health surge while Express falls

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Rite Aid Corp., up 4 cents to 72 cents

The drugstore chain purged its top management, including CEO John Stanley, and said it will cut 400 full-time jobs.

Aurora Cannabis Inc., up $1.11 to $9.07

The Canadian marijuana company tapped billionaire investor Nelson Peltz as a strategic adviser.

Oaktree Capital Group, up $5.41 to $49.24

Brookfield Asset Management is buying 62 percent of the asset management firm.

Express Inc., down 51 cents to $4.53

The retailer reported weak fourth-quarter sales and gave investors a disappointing first-quarter outlook.

Vera Bradley Inc., up $2.44 to $13.62

The luggage and handbag maker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Sientra Inc., down $3.26 to $8.12

The breast implant maker reported a fourth-quarter loss that was far worse than analysts had forecast.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., down 13 cents to $14.36

The carmaker is recalling nearly 900,000 vehicles in the U.S. because they do not meet emissions standards.

Guardant Health Inc., up $20.45 to $94.45

The provider of oncology testing services beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter forecasts and issued an upbeat outlook for the year.