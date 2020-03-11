Vera Bradley: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) _ Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $12.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $156.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $16 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $495.2 million.

Vera Bradley expects full-year earnings to be 93 cents to $1.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $555 million to $585 million.

Vera Bradley shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 39% in the last 12 months.

