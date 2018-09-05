Vera Bradley: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ROANOKE, Ind. (AP) _ Vera Bradley Inc. (VRA) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $9.3 million.

The Roanoke, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The handbag and accessories company posted revenue of $113.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in November, Vera Bradley said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million to $103 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $101.7 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 55 cents to 62 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $410 million to $420 million.

Vera Bradley shares have climbed 17 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 57 percent in the last 12 months.

