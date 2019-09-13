Value Line: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Value Line Inc. (VALU) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $3.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The investment research provider posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

Value Line shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $25.46, a rise of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VALU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VALU