Vail Resorts: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) _ Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $206.4 million.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $5.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $5.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.44 per share.

The ski resort operator posted revenue of $924.6 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $953.6 million.

Vail Resorts shares have decreased 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $183.95, a drop of 9% in the last 12 months.

