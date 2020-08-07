Urban Edge Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $21.7 million, or 18 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $31.3 million, or 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers posted revenue of $73.6 million in the period.

The company's shares have fallen 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 37% in the last 12 months.

