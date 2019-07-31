Urban Edge Properties: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Urban Edge Properties (UE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $37.4 million, or 30 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $26.6 million, or 22 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns and manages shopping centers posted revenue of $102.7 million in the period.

The company's shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $16.73, a fall of 26% in the last 12 months.

