Universal Forest: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) _ Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $54.5 million.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 88 cents per share.

The wood and materials provider for the construction industry posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.

Universal Forest shares have increased 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $35.95, an increase of almost 1% in the last 12 months.

