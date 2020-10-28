United Rentals: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $208 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $2.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.40 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.33 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $8.35 billion to $8.45 billion.

United Rentals shares have increased slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $170.73, an increase of 26% in the last 12 months.

