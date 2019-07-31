United Insurance: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) _ United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 8 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $204.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $202.1 million.

United Insurance shares have decreased 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.33, a drop of 45% in the last 12 months.

