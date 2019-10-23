UniFirst: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ UniFirst Corp. (UNF) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $38.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.40.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The uniform provider posted revenue of $479.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.2 million, or $9.33 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

UniFirst expects full-year earnings to be $7.47 to $7.92 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion.

UniFirst shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNF