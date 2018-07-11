Uber's chief human resources officer abruptly steps down





























Photo: Bloomberg Photo By David Paul Morris Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 FILE-- Uber’s chief human resources officer has abruptly stepped down. Liane Hornsey told employees in an email Wednesday, July 11, that she is leaving the company but gave no reason. The email was obtained by The Associated Press. Hornsey writes that employees may think the decision came out of the blue, but she has been thinking about leaving for a while. less FILE-- Uber’s chief human resources officer has abruptly stepped down. Liane Hornsey told employees in an email Wednesday, July 11, that she is leaving the company but gave no reason. The email was obtained ... more Photo: Bloomberg Photo By David Paul Morris Image 2 of 8 A working paper from the University of California-Davis compiled data on who is using ride-hailing services like Uber and lyft, how they're using them and what impact that use is having on transit and traffic. The data came from more than 4,000 surveys submitted between 2014 and 2016. As such, it may not account for changes in the last year or more, including growth in use of Uber in suburban areas (according to an Uber spokesperson) and use of UberPOOL and Lyft Line, two carpooling variations of the ride-hailing services. Click on to see a breakdown of some of the numbers. less A working paper from the University of California-Davis compiled data on who is using ride-hailing services like Uber and lyft, how they're using them and what impact that use is having on transit and traffic. ... more Photo: Getty Images Image 3 of 8 In major cities, 21 percent of adults have started using services like Uber and Lyft, and 9 percent more have used it with friends, even if they don't download the app. In major cities, 21 percent of adults have started using services like Uber and Lyft, and 9 percent more have used it with friends, even if they don't download the app. Photo: Nicole Boliaux, The Chronicle Image 4 of 8 Young people use them more than older people. About 36 percent of people 18-29 have used a ride-hailing app, while only 4 percent of those 65 and older have used one. Young people use them more than older people. About 36 percent of people 18-29 have used a ride-hailing app, while only 4 percent of those 65 and older have used one. Photo: Richard Vogel, Associated Press Image 5 of 8 Affluent, college-educated Americans use ride-hailing at twice the rate of lower income, less educated people. Affluent, college-educated Americans use ride-hailing at twice the rate of lower income, less educated people. Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS, AFP/Getty Images Image 6 of 8 Uber and Lyft are for the cities, not the suburbs. While 29 percent of people in urban neighborhoods have started using ride-hailing services, just 7 percent of surburbanites have. Uber and Lyft are for the cities, not the suburbs. While 29 percent of people in urban neighborhoods have started using ride-hailing services, just 7 percent of surburbanites have. Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle Image 7 of 8 Ride hailing use has probably made traffic worse, not better. The UC Davis study found that 49 to 61 percent of ride-hailing trips would either have not been made at all or by walking, biking or transit if services weren't available. less Ride hailing use has probably made traffic worse, not better. The UC Davis study found that 49 to 61 percent of ride-hailing trips would either have not been made at all or by walking, biking or transit if ... more Photo: Noah Berger Image 8 of 8 Overall, ride-hailing services account for a 6 percent reduction in transit use. Overall, ride-hailing services account for a 6 percent reduction in transit use. Photo: Lori Van Buren, STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Uber's chief human resources officer abruptly steps down 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Uber's chief human resources officer has abruptly stepped down.

Liane Hornsey told employees in an email obtained by The Associated Press Wednesday that she is leaving the company but gave no reason.

Hornsey writes that employees may think the decision came out of the blue, but she has been thinking about leaving for a while. The company would not comment on the reason for her departure. She did not immediately return a telephone message Wednesday from The Associated Press.

The departure comes amid CEO Dara Khosrowshahi's efforts to change the ride-hailing service's culture to prevent repeated misbehavior including widespread sexual misconduct under former CEO Travis Kalanick.

"Together our team has lived up to our cultural norm of doing the right thing," Hornsey's email said.

In a separate email, Khosrowshahi praised Hornsey for releasing the company's first diversity report and ushering in equal pay for all employees. She's been with the company since January of last year.

Now Playing:

Hornsey was hired from Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank in January of 2017.She also had spent nearly a decade leading Google's human resources department.

She was hired just weeks before a female former Uber engineer penned a blog exposing sexual harassment that included propositions from her boss. The blog by Susan Fowler said that her complaints to the Human Resources department were ignored.

The company fired 20 people including some managers after an investigation by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder's law firm.

In an interview with The Associated Press last year, Hornsey said she wasn't aware of widespread sexual harassment when she took the job, and it didn't come up in early group listening sessions with employees. But such allegations were mentioned on the company's human resources complaint hotline and in one-on-one conversations, she said.

"This is not just something people talk about en masse. For us it's eradiation. There are no half measures at all. We've kept a hotline and we have very, very robust ways of people raising issues confidentially," she said.