Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil JOSH BOAK and COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press Nov. 23, 2021 Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 2:01 a.m.
1 of10 President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 FILE - Storage tanks are shown at a refinery in Detroit, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from strategic reserve to bring down energy costs. Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Fuel prices are posted at a filling station in Willow Grove, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The White House on Tuesday said it had ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from strategic reserve to bring down energy costs. Matt Rourke/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 A motorist fills up at a Shell station on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in San Francisco, where regular unleaded gasoline was selling for $5.85 per gallon. President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, ordered 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve to help bring down energy costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations, including India, the United Kingdom and China. Noah Berger/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.
The U.S. action is focused on helping Americans coping with higher fuel and other prices ahead of Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel. Gasoline prices are at about $3.40 a gallon, more than 50% higher than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association.
Written By
JOSH BOAK and COLLEEN LONG