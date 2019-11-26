US home prices rose 2.1% from a year ago

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo a sign indicating a new selling price for a house sits atop a realtor's sign in Jackson, Miss. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home price index for September is released. less FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo a sign indicating a new selling price for a house sits atop a realtor's sign in Jackson, Miss. On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller 20-city home ... more Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US home prices rose 2.1% from a year ago 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices increased modestly in September from a year ago, as roughly seven years of rising home values have hurt affordability.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.1% in September from a year ago, up from a 2% annual gain in August. Prices have so steadily outpaced wage growth that the market is now constrained as home values have tumbled 0.7% in San Francisco and increased just 0.8% in New York and 1.7% in Seattle.

Still, there are signs that low mortgage rates have boosted demand and prices could increase at faster pace in the months ahead as there is a shortage of listings.

Of the major metro areas, Phoenix led with annual price gains of 6%, followed by Charlotte at 4.6% and Tampa at 4.5%.