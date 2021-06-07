US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal government filed a brief late Monday to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing Congress has the authority to withhold Supplemental Security Income benefits from U.S. citizens depending on where they live even as President Joe Biden promised to extend those benefits to Puerto Rico.
In its 57-page filing, the U.S. Department of Justice urged the Supreme Court to reverse a ruling last year by the U.S. Court of Appeals that stated anyone from the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico can apply for the supplemental benefits, which are meant to help elderly, blind and disabled people who struggle financially.