US Steel: Plant's orange plume had elevated iron levels

PORTAGE, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Steel says a northwestern Indiana plant's discharge of elevated levels of iron were the cause of an orange plume that entered a Lake Michigan tributary, prompting the closure of several nearby beaches and a water treatment facility.
Company spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said in a statement late Monday that an analysis of the discharge from the U.S. Steel Midwest plant in Portage revealed “elevated concentrations of iron causing the discoloration" in the the Burns Waterway.