US Foods, CBS fall; First Data, Chevron rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

US Foods Holding Corp., down $7.09 to $33.51

The company reported earnings that fell short of estimates and said it would acquire five food companies from Services Group of America for $1.8 billion.

CBS Corp., down $2.73 to $51.28

The media company said it will keep CEO Les Moonves in place while an outside counsel investigates sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Tyson Foods Inc., down $4.84 to $58.72

The food company cut its earnings forecast for the year, citing tariffs and uncertainty about trade policies.

Oracle Corp., down 90 cents to $47.73

Technology stocks extended their declines from last week.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc., up $7.67 to $158.72

The asset manager reported earnings that beat analysts' forecasts.

Chevron Corp., up $1.86 to $127.83

Energy companies climbed as the price of benchmark U.S. oil moved higher.

First Data Corp., up 72 cents to $23.34

The payment services provider reported results that beat analysts' estimates.

Simon Property Group Inc., up $3.28 to $171.86

The shopping mall real estate investment trust reported a measure of profitability that exceeded analysts' expectations.