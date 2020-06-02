US-Apple-Books-Top-10
Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher
1. Fair Warning by Michael Connelly - 9780316539432 - (Little, Brown and Company)
2. Hideaway by Nora Roberts - 9781250207128 - (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
3. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105849 - (Pottermore Publishing)
4. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105900 - (Pottermore Publishing)
5. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105856 - (Pottermore Publishing)
6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105894 - (Pottermore Publishing)
7. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105887 - (Pottermore Publishing)
8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105863 - (Pottermore Publishing)
9. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (Enhanced Edition) by J.K. Rowling - 9781781105870 - (Pottermore Publishing)
10. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo - 9780807047422 - (Beacon Press)