UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1UrbanOne
|36.30
|+34.46
|Up1872.8
|2CarverBcplf
|12.20
|+10.21
|Up513.1
|3UrbanOneDh
|4.15
|+3.27
|Up371.6
|4AlpImmuSci
|12.10
|+8.37
|Up224.4
|5ClearSignTch
|2.23
|+1.38
|Up162.4
|6BroadwyFinlh
|3.31
|+1.99
|Up150.8
|7EdesaBioth
|5.87
|+2.97
|Up102.4
|8AethlnMdhrs
|2.65
|+1.31
|Up
|97.8
|9Ideanomicsh
|2.22
|+1.08
|Up
|94.7
|10NemauraMdrs
|14.83
|+7.08
|Up91.4
|11IDEAYA
|14.70
|+6.80
|Up
|86.1
|12BeasleyB
|3.86
|+1.70
|Up
|78.5
|13MediacoHldn
|6.95
|+2.95
|Up
|73.8
|14OptimumBkh
|3.70
|+1.56
|Up
|72.9
|15CelldexTh
|13.41
|+5.61
|Up
|71.9
|16Celsion
|5.26
|+2.20
|Up
|71.9
|17IVERICbio
|6.60
|+2.76
|Up
|71.9
|18NetElement
|7.42
|+2.82
|Up
|61.3
|19DiaMedicaT
|7.32
|+2.64
|Up
|56.4
|20OceanBio
|8.85
|+3.12
|Up
|54.5
|21AldHlthPd
|12.26
|+4.29
|Up
|53.8
|22Neonode
|7.78
|+2.71
|Up
|53.5
|23AlimeraScis
|7.18
|+2.40
|Up
|50.1
|24OpesAcquish
|17.93
|+5.98
|Up
|50.0
|25MdConEPhrs
|4.14
|+1.38
|Up
|50.0
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1Chembio
|3.55
|—5.45
|Off
|60.6
|2BioCardian
|2.29
|—1.16
|Off
|33.6
|3Athersys
|1.97
|—
|.87
|Off
|30.6
|4AVEOPhhrs
|5.24
|—2.28
|Off
|30.3
|5GeniusBrInth
|2.94
|—1.22
|Off
|29.3
|6ForteBioscrs
|14.31
|—5.34
|Off
|27.2
|7QuickLogrs
|3.60
|—1.24
|Off
|25.6
|8WinsFinance
|27.24
|—8.75
|Off
|24.3
|9AyalaPhrmn
|10.67
|—3.31
|Off
|23.7
|10MMTecInc
|1.62
|—
|.47
|Off
|22.5
|11MedallnFin
|2.19
|—
|.62
|Off
|22.1
|12InflaRx
|5.28
|—1.42
|Off
|21.2
|1336KrHoldgn
|4.22
|—1.09
|Off
|20.5
|14TargetHosp
|1.96
|—
|.50
|Off
|20.3
|15SangmoTherap
|8.82
|—2.17
|Off
|19.7
|16RigNet
|2.11
|—
|.51
|Off
|19.5
|17FuelCellE
|2.20
|—
|.53
|Off
|19.4
|18OxfrdSqCap
|2.70
|—
|.64
|Off
|19.1
|19SundEngyrs
|2.89
|—
|.66
|Off
|18.6
|20Cemtrex
|1.84
|—
|.42
|Off
|18.6
|21Beyondsprng
|13.55
|—3.06
|Off
|18.4
|22ADDvantgTech
|2.66
|—
|.59
|Off
|18.2
|23TESSCOTch
|4.70
|—1.03
|Off
|18.0
|24LibTripAdvA
|2.08
|—
|.45
|Off
|17.8
|25ChildrnPlace
|38.75
|—8.34
|Off
|17.7
|—————————
