1UrbanOne 36.30 +34.46 Up1872.8
2CarverBcplf 12.20 +10.21 Up513.1
3UrbanOneDh 4.15 +3.27 Up371.6
4AlpImmuSci 12.10 +8.37 Up224.4
5ClearSignTch 2.23 +1.38 Up162.4
6BroadwyFinlh 3.31 +1.99 Up150.8
7EdesaBioth 5.87 +2.97 Up102.4
8AethlnMdhrs 2.65 +1.31 Up 97.8
9Ideanomicsh 2.22 +1.08 Up 94.7
10NemauraMdrs 14.83 +7.08 Up91.4
11IDEAYA 14.70 +6.80 Up 86.1
12BeasleyB 3.86 +1.70 Up 78.5
13MediacoHldn 6.95 +2.95 Up 73.8
14OptimumBkh 3.70 +1.56 Up 72.9
15CelldexTh 13.41 +5.61 Up 71.9
16Celsion 5.26 +2.20 Up 71.9
17IVERICbio 6.60 +2.76 Up 71.9
18NetElement 7.42 +2.82 Up 61.3
19DiaMedicaT 7.32 +2.64 Up 56.4
20OceanBio 8.85 +3.12 Up 54.5
21AldHlthPd 12.26 +4.29 Up 53.8
22Neonode 7.78 +2.71 Up 53.5
23AlimeraScis 7.18 +2.40 Up 50.1
24OpesAcquish 17.93 +5.98 Up 50.0
25MdConEPhrs 4.14 +1.38 Up 50.0
DOWNS
Name LastChgPct.
1Chembio 3.55 —5.45 Off 60.6
2BioCardian 2.29 —1.16 Off 33.6
3Athersys 1.97 .87 Off 30.6
4AVEOPhhrs 5.24 —2.28 Off 30.3
5GeniusBrInth 2.94 —1.22 Off 29.3
6ForteBioscrs 14.31 —5.34 Off 27.2
7QuickLogrs 3.60 —1.24 Off 25.6
8WinsFinance 27.24 —8.75 Off 24.3
9AyalaPhrmn 10.67 —3.31 Off 23.7
10MMTecInc 1.62 .47 Off 22.5
11MedallnFin 2.19 .62 Off 22.1
12InflaRx 5.28 —1.42 Off 21.2
1336KrHoldgn 4.22 —1.09 Off 20.5
14TargetHosp 1.96 .50 Off 20.3
15SangmoTherap 8.82 —2.17 Off 19.7
16RigNet 2.11 .51 Off 19.5
17FuelCellE 2.20 .53 Off 19.4
18OxfrdSqCap 2.70 .64 Off 19.1
19SundEngyrs 2.89 .66 Off 18.6
20Cemtrex 1.84 .42 Off 18.6
21Beyondsprng 13.55 —3.06 Off 18.4
22ADDvantgTech 2.66 .59 Off 18.2
23TESSCOTch 4.70 —1.03 Off 18.0
24LibTripAdvA 2.08 .45 Off 17.8
25ChildrnPlace 38.75 —8.34 Off 17.7
