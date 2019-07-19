https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-14109617.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1CapricorThrs
|5.64
|+2.42
|Up
|75.2
|2MMTecIncn
|17.12
|+6.11
|Up
|55.5
|3AvroBion
|21.99
|+7.71
|Up
|54.0
|4RekorSyst
|3.03
|+1.03
|Up
|51.5
|5scPharmacn
|5.21
|+1.61
|Up
|44.7
|6PuyiIncn
|10.50
|+3.02
|Up
|40.4
|7CarolinaTrBk
|10.17
|+2.51
|Up
|32.8
|8NeptWellnTg
|6.13
|+1.31
|Up
|27.2
|9Galapagosn
|183.40
|+37.65
|Up
|25.8
|10ChknSoupn
|8.67
|+1.65
|Up
|23.5
|11EnlivexTher
|27.99
|+4.99
|Up
|21.7
|12EvolusIncn
|19.00
|+3.31
|Up
|21.1
|13EssaPharmgs
|2.79
|+.47
|Up
|20.3
|14SpartanMot
|11.93
|+1.97
|Up
|19.8
|15Infinera
|3.42
|+.55
|Up
|19.2
|16ArcturusThrs
|10.77
|+1.72
|Up
|19.0
|17AkariTherars
|2.25
|+.35
|Up
|18.4
|18SeattleGene
|75.07
|+11.29
|Up
|17.7
|19BcyclThern
|9.15
|+1.36
|Up
|17.5
|20PanAmSilver
|15.35
|+2.27
|Up
|17.4
|21OramedPharm
|3.87
|+.57
|Up
|17.3
|22ChinaCusReln
|11.07
|+1.62
|Up
|17.1
|23GWGHldgs
|8.95
|+1.30
|Up
|17.0
|24YatraOnln
|4.39
|+.62
|Up
|16.4
|25OutlookThrs
|2.45
|+.34
|Up
|16.1
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1XeneticBiors
|4.85
|—7.85
|Off
|61.8
|2JaguarHlrs
|1.96
|—1.24
|Off
|38.8
|3Solitonn
|12.08
|—6.47
|Off
|34.9
|4EagleBncp
|39.63
|—15.74
|Off
|28.4
|5MarkerThera
|6.33
|—2.46
|Off
|28.0
|6ArbutusBg
|1.73
|—
|.67
|Off
|27.9
|7Ideanomicsh
|1.66
|—
|.64
|Off
|27.8
|8AdtranInc
|11.53
|—4.19
|Off
|26.7
|9USWellSvc
|3.50
|—1.26
|Off
|26.5
|10EdesaBiothrs
|4.57
|—1.59
|Off
|25.8
|11TechCommlf
|2.51
|—
|.85
|Off
|25.2
|12OptiNoseIncn
|6.06
|—1.94
|Off
|24.3
|13XcelBrands
|2.40
|—
|.75
|Off
|23.8
|14Emmaushrs
|6.86
|—2.08
|Off
|23.3
|15IntecPharmn
|2.99
|—
|.90
|Off
|23.1
|16NeuBaseTher
|4.18
|—1.21
|Off
|22.4
|17Francescasrs
|3.19
|—
|.92
|Off
|22.4
|18NuvectraCp
|2.12
|—
|.59
|Off
|21.8
|19IMVIncn
|3.00
|—
|.82
|Off
|21.5
|20AnavexLfScirs
|2.54
|—
|.68
|Off
|21.1
|21Beyondsprngn
|16.33
|—4.37
|Off
|21.1
|22PintecTchlfn
|2.96
|—
|.78
|Off
|20.9
|23ZynerbaPhmn
|10.80
|—2.84
|Off
|20.8
|24EtonPharn
|6.58
|—1.72
|Off
|20.7
|25aTyrPharrs
|3.90
|—1.01
|Off
|20.6
|—————————
View Comments