https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13582061.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1TMSRGlobs
|5.52
|+4.26
|Up338.1
|2FortressBiotch
|2.47
|+1.41
|Up133.0
|3ChinaSXTn
|6.66
|+2.86
|Up
|75.4
|4ZynerbaPhmn
|5.79
|+2.02
|Up
|53.6
|5NovusTherrs
|4.15
|+1.26
|Up
|43.6
|6PHI Inc vtg
|4.50
|+1.33
|Up
|42.1
|7OnconovaThrs
|3.36
|+.94
|Up
|38.8
|8MDJMLtdn
|4.65
|+1.30
|Up
|38.7
|9Cemtrexpf
|2.46
|+.66
|Up
|36.4
|10PaymtDatars
|3.03
|+.80
|Up
|35.9
|11PHI nv
|3.72
|+.95
|Up
|34.3
|12Qutoutiaon
|12.15
|+3.00
|Up
|32.8
|13TuesMrn
|2.29
|+.55
|Up
|31.6
|14RosehillRscun
|3.96
|+.95
|Up
|31.6
|15CoffeeHldg
|6.16
|+1.47
|Up
|31.3
|16CronosGrpn
|20.81
|+4.79
|Up
|29.9
|17AvalGlbCren
|5.42
|+1.19
|Up
|28.1
|18SecurWkAn
|23.11
|+5.03
|Up
|27.8
|19IntegrMedTcn
|8.40
|+1.78
|Up
|26.9
|20ConatusPhm
|2.24
|+.46
|Up
|25.8
|21VoyagerThern
|10.55
|+2.10
|Up
|24.9
|22IClickIntracn
|5.67
|+1.12
|Up
|24.6
|23Tellurianrs
|10.10
|+1.99
|Up
|24.5
|24CLPSIncn
|7.25
|+1.43
|Up
|24.5
|25GamidaCelln
|14.10
|+2.70
|Up
|23.7
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1ACImmunen
|3.98
|—6.88
|Off
|63.4
|2LeapTheraph
|1.50
|—1.44
|Off
|49.0
|3Net1UEPS
|2.89
|—1.51
|Off
|34.3
|4YangtzRvPtn
|1.78
|—
|.85
|Off
|32.3
|5CimpressNV
|81.69
|—37.70
|Off
|31.6
|6NFEngySav
|7.15
|—2.56
|Off
|26.4
|7AquestThern
|6.04
|—1.88
|Off
|23.7
|8MagneGasrs
|2.99
|—
|.93
|Off
|23.7
|9KiniksaPhrn
|17.31
|—5.06
|Off
|22.6
|10SMTCCphg
|4.69
|—1.19
|Off
|20.2
|11CorceptThera
|10.03
|—2.26
|Off
|18.4
|12Innoviva
|16.41
|—3.42
|Off
|17.2
|13AudioEyen
|9.85
|—2.00
|Off
|16.9
|14CellectBiotcn
|2.25
|—
|.45
|Off
|16.7
|15BttmlineT
|42.52
|—8.46
|Off
|16.6
|16Vicor
|39.01
|—7.39
|Off
|15.9
|17PhaseBioPhn
|3.20
|—
|.60
|Off
|15.8
|18MatthwsInt
|37.46
|—6.83
|Off
|15.4
|19Lantronix
|2.59
|—
|.45
|Off
|14.8
|20OrganogenHld
|13.93
|—2.41
|Off
|14.7
|21Cardtronics
|26.27
|—4.50
|Off
|14.6
|22DenaliThern
|18.66
|—3.19
|Off
|14.6
|23SiliconLab
|79.21
|—13.36
|Off
|14.4
|24NextDecaden
|3.68
|—
|.60
|Off
|14.0
|25RetoEcoSoln
|1.82
|—
|.29
|Off
|13.7
|—————————
View Comments