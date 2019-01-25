https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13562767.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1BoxlightCpn
|2.66
|+.91
|Up
|52.0
|2RenminTianrs
|2.61
|+.85
|Up
|48.0
|3ClearOne
|2.12
|+.64
|Up
|43.2
|4XTLBiophrs
|2.59
|+.68
|Up
|35.7
|5NovusTherrs
|2.89
|+.73
|Up
|33.5
|6BlinkChrgn
|2.39
|+.60
|Up
|33.5
|7RandCap
|3.00
|+.74
|Up
|32.7
|8AtomeraIncn
|3.99
|+.91
|Up
|29.5
|9iPicEntern
|5.23
|+1.10
|Up
|26.5
|10HighpwrIntl
|3.05
|+.61
|Up
|25.1
|11OnconovaThrs
|2.42
|+.47
|Up
|24.1
|12AlpImmuScin
|7.02
|+1.32
|Up
|23.1
|13CheckCapnrs
|3.41
|+.64
|Up
|23.1
|14ICADInc
|6.05
|+1.12
|Up
|22.7
|15TSRInc
|6.10
|+1.10
|Up
|22.0
|16Overstk.com
|18.38
|+3.25
|Up
|21.5
|17SperoThern
|9.75
|+1.70
|Up
|21.1
|18ResonantInc
|3.10
|+.54
|Up
|21.1
|19CoolHldgrs
|2.49
|+.43
|Up
|20.9
|20GoldnBulln
|8.78
|+1.48
|Up
|20.3
|21eHealthInc
|55.30
|+9.05
|Up
|19.6
|22BridgfordFds
|28.15
|+4.60
|Up
|19.5
|23AdtranInc
|14.04
|+2.15
|Up
|18.1
|24Pinduodoun
|29.50
|+4.51
|Up
|18.0
|25Xilinx
|110.37
|+16.85
|Up
|18.0
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1OrganogenHld
|16.34
|—14.01
|Off
|46.2
|2SeelosThrs
|4.15
|—2.99
|Off
|41.9
|3LexiconPhmrs
|4.46
|—1.50
|Off
|25.2
|4AvalGlbCren
|4.23
|—1.37
|Off
|24.5
|5FrontierCmrs
|1.98
|—
|.64
|Off
|24.4
|6ChinBatGrrs
|1.55
|—
|.50
|Off
|24.4
|7NuCanan
|12.25
|—3.77
|Off
|23.5
|8CocrystlPhrn
|3.01
|—
|.85
|Off
|22.0
|9BorqsTech
|3.90
|—1.08
|Off
|21.7
|10NFEngySav
|9.71
|—2.55
|Off
|20.8
|11ASVHldgsn
|2.98
|—
|.76
|Off
|20.3
|12SelectaBioscn
|1.64
|—
|.40
|Off
|19.6
|13WaveLifeScin
|34.26
|—8.33
|Off
|19.6
|14ChinaSXTn
|3.80
|—
|.90
|Off
|19.2
|15BCommun
|4.45
|—1.05
|Off
|19.1
|16AuriniaPhm
|6.13
|—1.42
|Off
|18.8
|17FstIntntBcp
|20.06
|—4.44
|Off
|18.1
|18EditasMedn
|21.46
|—4.68
|Off
|17.9
|19Equilliumn
|9.87
|—2.15
|Off
|17.9
|20CorceptThera
|12.29
|—2.65
|Off
|17.7
|21CohBarn
|3.08
|—
|.65
|Off
|17.4
|22UrogenPhrmn
|42.50
|—8.62
|Off
|16.9
|23OasmiaPhmn
|2.60
|—
|.52
|Off
|16.6
|24AutolusThn
|26.00
|—5.03
|Off
|16.2
|25StarBulkCarrs
|8.77
|—1.67
|Off
|16.0
|—————————
View Comments