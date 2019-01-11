https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-NEW-YORK-AP-The-following-13527756.php
UPS AND DOWNS NEW YORK (AP) — The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks and warrants that have gone up the most and down the most based on percent of change.
|1OrganogenHld
|150.00+139.85
|Up1377.8
|2AxsomeThern
|7.36
|+4.73
|Up179.8
|3SAExploratrs
|5.85
|+3.58
|Up157.7
|4CLPSIncn
|5.21
|+2.70
|Up107.4
|5PLXPhrmrs
|4.23
|+2.07
|Up
|95.4
|6SmplEspGm
|3.58
|+1.44
|Up
|67.3
|7LoxoOncology
|232.51
|+92.64
|Up66.2
|8WinsFinance
|35.50
|+13.46
|Up
|61.1
|9InsmedInc
|22.70
|+7.85
|Up
|52.9
|10ChkPntThn
|3.15
|+1.07
|Up
|51.4
|11Ferrogloben
|2.39
|+.78
|Up
|48.4
|12YRCWwde
|5.25
|+1.67
|Up
|46.6
|13EssaPharmgs
|3.71
|+1.16
|Up
|45.6
|14CoherusBio
|12.37
|+3.70
|Up
|42.7
|15OdysMarhrs
|5.31
|+1.56
|Up
|41.6
|16PAM Trnsp
|53.18
|+15.27
|Up
|40.3
|17eXpWorldn
|9.90
|+2.71
|Up
|37.7
|18AzurRxBion
|2.28
|+.62
|Up
|37.3
|19Tilrayn
|96.00
|+26.05
|Up
|37.2
|20AmarinCorp
|18.00
|+4.80
|Up
|36.4
|21MicrobotMdrs
|2.40
|+.64
|Up
|36.4
|22iPicEntern
|4.35
|+1.15
|Up
|35.8
|23MiratiThera
|60.86
|+15.87
|Up
|35.3
|24TactileSysn
|62.13
|+16.08
|Up
|34.9
|25SocketMobilen
|2.15
|+.54
|Up
|33.9
|DOWNS
|Name LastChgPct.
|1LaJollaPhm
|6.55
|—3.97
|Off
|37.7
|2electrCoren
|5.38
|—2.98
|Off
|35.6
|3AratanaThera
|4.37
|—2.13
|Off
|32.8
|4TrnslateBion
|6.13
|—2.25
|Off
|26.8
|5AxoGen
|16.24
|—5.07
|Off
|23.8
|6NETGEAR
|37.72
|—11.29
|Off
|23.0
|7360Financn
|11.08
|—2.92
|Off
|20.9
|8NaturHlTrn
|15.67
|—4.10
|Off
|20.7
|9Crineticsn
|23.37
|—5.86
|Off
|20.0
|10EducDevels
|8.70
|—2.04
|Off
|19.0
|11TymeTechn
|2.61
|—
|.61
|Off
|18.9
|12IntegrMedTcn
|6.57
|—1.42
|Off
|17.8
|13SmartGlbHln
|24.60
|—5.05
|Off
|17.0
|14PiedmntLithn
|6.95
|—1.41
|Off
|16.9
|15AvroBion
|13.92
|—2.80
|Off
|16.7
|16ProQRThera
|15.41
|—3.07
|Off
|16.6
|17RubiusThrn
|15.47
|—3.04
|Off
|16.4
|18CuteraInc
|14.22
|—2.72
|Off
|16.1
|19HelenTroy
|113.65
|—20.30
|Off
|15.2
|20CollegiumPhn
|15.95
|—2.77
|Off
|14.8
|21KiniksaPhrn
|22.16
|—3.79
|Off
|14.6
|22ASLANPhrn
|3.55
|—
|.60
|Off
|14.5
|23HovnEnpfA
|2.08
|—
|.34
|Off
|14.0
|24ScholrRockn
|18.52
|—2.93
|Off
|13.7
|25RichrdsnElec
|7.45
|—1.17
|Off
|13.6
|—————————
