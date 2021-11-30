Skip to main content
UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BirksGroup 8.77 .82 4.15 +3.29 +383.7
2Globalstar 2.98 .33 1.39 +1.05 +310.0
3RingEnergy 4.16 .63 2.31 +1.65 +250.0
4TakungArt 74.11 1.23 5.10 +3.62 +244.6
5vjAerocentry 7 66.71 2.75 35.40 +24.65 +229.3
6Tellurian 5.76 1.20 3.26 +1.98 +154.7
7DenisonMing 2.14 .62 1.59 +.94 +145.7
8CentrusEngy 88.88 19.27 55.49 +32.36 +139.9
9NthnOl&Gs 27.87 11.40 20.38 +11.62 +132.6
10GoodrPetrol 26.66 8.61 23.00 +12.91 +127.9
11Ashford 28.27 6.46 19.47 +10.89 +126.9
12UraniumEng 5.79 1.51 3.92 +2.16 +122.7
13Trio-Tech 11.08 3.86 8.77 +4.81 +121.4
14inTestCorp 30 18.00 6.07 14.23 +7.74 +119.3
15AsensusSrg 6.95 .65 1.34 +.72 +114.4
16EngyFuelsgrs 11.39 3.53 8.71 +4.45 +104.5
17Tengasco 6.60 1.15 2.47 +1.23 + 99.2
18BarnwellInd 6.99 1.25 2.51 +1.24 + 97.6
19RegHlthPrpfA 6.68 2.17 4.67 +2.30 + 97.0
20PowerREIT 43 70.90 26.70 52.44 +25.73 + 96.3
21HMG Court 33.21 10.56 19.88 +9.32 + 88.2
22SanchezMid 1.77 .58 1.15 +.54 + 87.3
23Ur-Energy 2.15 .74 1.49 +.69 + 86.0
24CondorHosprs 7.50 3.00 7.26 +3.32 + 84.3
2522ndCentury 6.07 1.86 4.03 +1.83 + 83.2
26GranTierrag 1.23 .35 .67 +.30 + 82.7
27GrupoSimec 31.73 10.84 23.06 +10.26 + 80.2
28CheniereEngy 113.40 58.26 104.81 +44.78 + 74.6
29IssuerDirect 32.87 16.80 30.55 +13.04 + 74.5
30EvolutionPet 6.74 2.75 4.97 +2.12 + 74.4
31MexcoEngy 18.00 5.50 10.49 +4.46 + 74.0
32ImperOilg 57 36.80 18.73 33.09 +14.06 + 73.9
33NexGenEng 6.50 2.55 4.68 +1.92 + 69.6
34VoltInfoSci 5.50 1.73 2.95 +1.18 + 66.7
35ArmataPhr 10.48 2.82 4.96 +1.98 + 66.2
36NanoViricid 8.71 2.91 4.72 +1.85 + 64.5
37ComstockM 2 9.85 1.03 1.69 +.65 + 62.5
38FlanignEnt 47.85 17.63 31.60 +11.84 + 59.9
39TasekoM 77 2.67 1.07 2.09 +.77 + 58.3
40SunLinkHlth 9 7.62 1.25 2.01 +.74 + 58.3
41RennFund 3.28 1.65 2.70 +.99 + 57.9
42CompxIntl 18 25.98 13.67 22.30 +8.07 + 56.7
43NewConceptEn 7 30.99 1.79 3.03 +1.09 + 56.3
44TrinityPlace 3.04 1.23 1.91 +.66 + 52.8
45ContangoOG 6.94 2.26 3.48 +1.19 + 52.0
46ZedgeIncn 21 19.90 5.26 9.16 +3.12 + 51.7
47Servotron 13.00 7.33 12.75 +4.26 + 50.1
48FriedmanInds 15.63 6.70 10.26 +3.40 + 49.6
49AvalonHold 10 6.07 2.42 3.86 +1.26 + 48.5
50DeltaApparel 11 35.26 18.00 29.44 +9.37 + 46.7
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1DocumntSc 48 6.95 1.14 1.29 4.95 79.3
21847Goedck 16.82 1.77 2.12 6.30 74.8
3ProtalixBio 7.02 .86 .93 2.71 74.5
4LairdSuper 55.99 12.23 13.33 —33.99 71.8
5BiomX 9.05 1.76 1.88 4.50 70.5
6GrtPanSilvg 2 1.16 .25 .26 .59 69.5
7ImpacMtg 4.14 1.14 1.17 1.87 61.5
8UniqueFabr 3 7.51 2.22 2.24 3.26 59.3
9AultGlblHl 3 7.99 1.73 1.78 2.57 59.1
10SierraMetl 10 3.92 1.28 1.40 1.92 57.8
11WidePoint 4 14.99 4.32 4.46 5.65 55.9
12GeeGroupInc 2.17 .41 .44 .55 55.4
13AgeXThera 3.06 .68 .70 .82 53.9
14BiomXun 11.16 3.50 3.50 3.69 51.3
15AlphaPro 3 20.54 4.91 5.57 5.58 50.0
16PlanetGreen 3.50 1.09 1.16 1.07 48.0
17GoldenMin 1.30 .39 .41 .35 46.1
18ITTechPck 1.45 .29 .30 .25 45.4
19IntlTowerHg 1.55 .62 .77 .61 44.2
20cbdMDInc 6 6.83 1.33 1.68 1.27 43.1
21NavideaBio 3.15 1.21 1.23 .92 42.8
22WestwatRs 11.45 2.79 2.86 2.07 42.0
23XtantMed 6.58 .66 .70 .50 41.5
24SparkNtSEwi 8.40 2.21 3.14 2.18 41.0
25SilvrcupMet 16 8.55 3.64 4.04 2.65 39.6
26ParaGoldNv 1.59 .66 .72 .45 38.5
27TimberPhrm 3.65 .43 .46 .28 38.1
28AlexcoResg 3.45 1.41 2.01 1.16 36.6
29GoldStdVg .97 .43 .46 .26 36.5
30CoreMolding 22 17.35 8.90 9.05 5.03 35.7
31GalianoGld 4 1.44 .66 .74 .39 34.5
32GoldResource 14 3.38 1.55 1.92 .99 34.0
33RileyExplor 26.97 16.08 17.57 8.96 33.8
34VistaGold 1.40 .67 .73 .35 32.8
35AvinoSlv&Gg 2.82 .77 .88 .42 32.6
36Can-Fite 4.39 1.12 1.20 .58 32.6
37NewGoldg 2.40 1.01 1.49 .70 32.0
38EquinoxGld 11.24 5.90 7.09 3.25 31.4
39NovaGoldg 10.45 6.48 6.75 2.92 30.2
40B2goldCpg 7 6.04 3.30 3.94 1.66 29.6
41iBio 2.83 .56 .75 .31 29.0
42AmpioPharm 2.59 1.07 1.13 .46 28.9
43NovaBayPh 1.79 .45 .50 .20 28.3
44Pedevco 3.50 .93 1.09 .42 27.8
45NuverEnvSol 3.49 1.44 1.55 .59 27.5
46AlmadenM 1.20 .32 .34 .13 26.7
47CPIAerostr 7.00 2.45 2.84 .99 25.9
48EMXRoyalg 3.81 2.43 2.50 .85 25.4
49OceanPwr 7.30 1.67 2.02 .67 24.9
50AltisourceAsst 1 31.89 12.54 17.90 5.68 24.1
