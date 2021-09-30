Skip to main content
UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1LaredoPet 99.26 36.25 81.07 +80.18 +8988.6
2AMCEntert 72.62 1.91 38.06 +35.94 +1695.3
3GameStop 483.00 17.08 175.47+156.63 +831.4
4PeabodyEng 19.83 2.45 14.79 +12.38 +513.7
5PrUShtSemi 38.94 28.10 31.26 +25.53 +445.5
6Express 14 13.97 .86 4.72 +3.81 +418.7
7JJillIncrs 24.50 3.41 17.38 +13.65 +366.0
8SilverbowRs 27 26.05 5.30 24.50 +19.19 +361.4
9AlphMetalRs 56.22 10.52 49.79 +38.42 +337.9
10CVRPtrsrs 71.52 14.70 69.70 +53.68 +335.1
11SMEnergy 27.28 5.89 26.38 +20.26 +331.0
12Veritiv 98.16 17.79 89.56 +68.77 +330.8
13SandRidgeEn 14.22 3.15 13.01 +9.91 +319.7
14AmplifyEngy 5.40 1.25 5.32 +4.01 +306.1
15SafeBulkers 10 5.36 1.31 5.17 +3.87 +297.7
16NamTaiProp 19 37.88 5.47 23.25 +17.40 +297.4
17BldABear 30 21.00 4.09 16.94 +12.67 +296.7
18NoEurOil 34 10.71 2.92 10.68 +7.77 +267.0
19TetraTech 7 4.49 .86 3.12 +2.26 +261.9
20CONSOLEn 52 28.27 6.51 26.02 +18.81 +260.9
21AsanaA 124.85 25.41 103.84 +74.29 +251.4
22Mechelpf 1.82 .45 1.72 +1.22 +245.4
23AnteroRescs 19.47 5.47 18.81 +13.36 +245.1
24IDTCp 25 57.10 11.85 41.95 +29.59 +239.4
25RangeRescs 22.81 6.78 22.63 +15.93 +237.8
26MatadorRes 38.44 12.02 38.04 +25.98 +215.4
27UtdNatrlFd 18 52.35 15.80 48.42 +32.45 +203.2
28LSBInds 11.88 3.07 10.21 +6.82 +201.2
29NaviosMHpfH 17.18 4.58 14.78 +9.85 +199.8
30BigBk3xInv 4.19 1.64 11.87 +7.91 +199.7
31DianaShip 6.36 1.86 5.72 +3.79 +196.4
32Starrett 13.90 4.12 12.49 +8.26 +195.3
33Hovnanian 1 146.34 30.17 96.39 +63.53 +193.3
34Renren 14.45 4.55 13.91 +9.14 +191.6
35NaviosMpfG 17.65 4.66 14.58 +9.58 +191.6
36Meredith 9 58.83 18.24 55.70 +36.50 +190.1
37SignetJewele 15 88.50 27.17 78.96 +51.69 +189.5
38NaviosMar 3 36.46 10.07 32.35 +21.15 +188.8
39CapSenLivs 58.94 11.48 35.22 +22.88 +185.4
40SummitMidrs 1 46.64 12.40 35.55 +23.06 +184.6
41ContlRescs 47.79 16.30 46.15 +29.85 +183.1
42ChicosFas 7.29 1.52 4.49 +2.90 +182.4
43TimkenSteel 17.35 4.66 13.08 +8.41 +180.1
44MVOilTrust 7 10.25 2.96 8.67 +5.55 +177.9
45AspenAerogels 47.29 15.21 46.01 +29.32 +175.7
46DillardsInc 8 217.57 53.20 172.52+109.47 +173.6
47GencoShip 22.00 7.35 20.13 +12.77 +173.5
48Denbury 81.37 25.65 70.25 +44.56 +173.5
49LendingClb 33.30 9.26 28.24 +17.68 +167.4
50SteelPartners 17 35.66 10.25 28.43 +17.68 +164.4
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GaotuTeched 149.05 2.25 3.07 —48.64 94.1
2TALEduc 90.96 4.03 4.84 —66.67 93.2
3ChinOnlEduc 4 29.60 1.92 2.61 —24.50 90.4
4PuxinLtd 19 9.17 .45 .58 5.24 90.0
5NwOrientEds 10 19.97 1.68 2.05 —16.53 89.0
6OneSmartInt 4.58 .33 .49 3.31 87.1
7PrSUltShtN 49.60 6.62 7.12 —40.26 85.0
8LoanDepot 1 39.85 6.65 6.77 —24.71 78.5
9RomeoPwr 23.35 4.09 4.95 —17.54 78.0
10Medley24 8.88 1.71 1.76 6.10 77.6
11iHumann 24.50 4.30 4.71 —13.41 74.0
12TeamInc 13.84 2.97 3.01 7.89 72.4
13Waterdropn 9.95 2.35 2.39 6.11 71.9
14Medley 9.41 1.73 1.92 4.90 71.8
15QuantumSn 74.50 19.12 24.54 —59.91 70.9
16WashPrGppfH 18.20 2.20 4.64 —10.37 69.1
17DirxChIntnt 110.93 16.80 19.42 —41.36 68.0
18WashPrGppfI 16.80 2.19 4.64 9.37 66.9
19UpHealth 10.50 3.16 3.16 6.22 66.3
20HoeghLP 3 18.17 4.17 4.91 9.39 65.7
21AmerWell 43.75 8.88 9.11 —16.22 64.0
22JustEngyg 8.90 1.04 1.75 2.94 62.7
23RegisCorp 14.39 3.29 3.48 5.71 62.1
24Vipshop 8 46.00 10.94 11.14 —16.97 60.4
25CangIncn 1 10.43 3.33 4.02 6.03 60.0
26FstHSEducn 8.50 2.63 3.04 4.49 59.6
27DesktpMetn 34.94 7.12 7.17 —10.03 58.3
28HuyaInc 15 36.33 7.93 8.34 —11.59 58.2
29ProtoLabs 33 286.57 66.51 66.60 —86.80 56.6
30DirGMinBll 139.90 50.26 52.85 —67.71 56.2
31CootekCay 7.20 1.20 1.22 1.55 56.0
32OiSAC 2.36 .86 .90 1.13 55.5
33VivintSmrt 25.10 9.02 9.45 —11.30 54.5
34Lannett 10.70 2.88 3.00 3.52 54.0
35CloopenGrp 10.40 3.98 4.42 5.10 53.6
36Autohome 11 147.67 35.65 46.93 —52.69 52.9
37FortunaSilver 14 9.85 3.81 3.93 4.31 52.3
38MediaAlphn 70.33 17.87 18.68 —20.39 52.2
39LejuHldgs 3.97 1.02 1.12 1.17 51.1
40DxREBear 11.61 4.05 5.09 5.20 50.5
41SQZBiotchn 31.04 11.15 14.42 —14.56 50.2
42BrghtSchEd 6.64 2.38 2.87 2.89 50.2
43OscarHlthn 37.00 12.06 17.39 —17.41 50.0
44ButtrNtwrkn 23.34 9.20 10.44 —10.37 49.8
45ErosIntl 3 2.63 .50 .92 .90 49.5
46DirxChiBull3x 31.92 9.43 10.25 9.93 49.2
47HyliionHld 22.25 7.69 8.40 8.08 49.0
48BostonBeer 27 1349.98 503.32 509.75—484.54 48.7
49Nautilus 13 31.38 9.31 9.31 8.83 48.7
50YallaADR 41.35 6.82 7.59 6.74 47.0
