UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1BrklynImmu 59.59 2.22 49.80 +47.56 +2123.2
2TakungArt 74.11 1.23 32.31 +30.83 +2083.1
3ComstockM 9.85 1.03 3.93 +2.89 +277.9
4Globalstar 2.98 .33 1.27 +.93 +274.6
5AsensusSrg 6.95 .65 2.10 +1.48 +236.0
6RingEnergy 1 3.36 .63 2.15 +1.49 +225.8
7BirksGroup 5.43 .82 2.30 +1.44 +168.1
8Ballantyne 5.29 1.80 5.16 +3.15 +156.2
9VoltInfoSci 4.51 1.73 3.97 +2.20 +124.3
10ZedgeIncn 16.94 5.26 13.30 +7.26 +120.2
11SunLinkHlth 10 7.62 1.25 2.76 +1.49 +117.3
1222ndCentury 6.07 1.86 4.68 +2.48 +112.7
13TimberPhrm 3.65 .73 1.58 +.84 +112.7
14Cel-Sci 40.91 11.88 24.13 +12.47 +106.9
15IsoRay 2.81 .46 .92 +.47 +105.1
16Tengasco 6.60 1.15 2.47 +1.23 + 99.2
17NewConceptEn 77 30.99 1.79 3.83 +1.89 + 97.6
18Cohen&Co 52.70 15.64 32.11 +15.78 + 96.6
19SanchezMid 1.77 .58 1.15 +.54 + 87.3
20inTestCorp 24 13.74 6.07 12.13 +5.64 + 86.9
21NoDynMing 1.15 .32 .59 +.27 + 83.2
22GranTierrag 1.23 .35 .67 +.30 + 83.0
23Inuvo 2.35 .45 .82 +.37 + 81.0
24USAntimony 2.56 .48 .94 +.41 + 79.3
25ChinaPhrmH 1.63 .44 .77 +.32 + 72.6
26DeltaApparel 34.61 18.00 34.01 +13.94 + 69.5
27PowerREIT 67 51.95 26.70 45.06 +18.35 + 68.7
28Sifco 6 15.76 7.88 14.06 +5.66 + 67.4
29DenisonMing 1.81 .62 1.07 +.42 + 65.4
30NthnOl&Gsrs 18 15.26 11.40 14.48 +5.72 + 65.3
31UraniumEng 3.67 1.51 2.90 +1.14 + 64.8
32ContangoOG 5.56 2.26 3.74 +1.45 + 63.3
33BarnwellInd 6.99 1.25 2.07 +.80 + 63.0
34eMagin 5.42 1.63 2.63 +.98 + 59.4
35IssuerDirect 29.14 16.80 27.73 +10.22 + 58.4
36RennFund 2.80 1.65 2.70 +.99 + 57.8
37LineageCell 3.13 1.55 2.74 +.98 + 55.7
38TrinityPlace 3.04 1.23 1.94 +.69 + 55.2
39XtantMed 6.58 1.18 1.82 +.62 + 52.2
40ImperOilg 24 29.07 18.73 28.95 +9.92 + 52.1
41TasekoM 2.16 1.07 1.99 +.67 + 50.8
42BiomXun 10.76 6.48 10.74 +3.55 + 49.4
43KelsoTechg 1.48 .53 .81 +.27 + 48.6
44AcmeUnit 19 48.31 29.65 44.70 +14.57 + 48.4
45MyomoInc 18.88 6.50 9.82 +3.09 + 45.9
46NanoViricid 8.71 2.91 4.15 +1.28 + 44.6
47BattalionOil 13.42 7.03 12.00 +3.70 + 44.6
48Ur-Energy 1.57 .74 1.15 +.35 + 43.6
49Kaleyra 20.76 9.00 14.00 +4.14 + 42.0
50Stereotaxis 8.62 4.31 7.20 +2.11 + 41.5
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1DocumntScrs 4 6.95 2.67 3.10 3.14 50.3
2MatinasBio 2.22 .82 .88 .48 35.3
3BMTechn 18.35 9.42 9.81 5.31 35.1
4GeeGroupInc 2.17 .55 .65 .35 35.0
5ImpacMtg 4.14 1.90 2.01 1.03 33.9
6AultGlblHl 7.99 2.00 3.00 1.35 31.0
7AltisourceAsst 31.24 15.67 17.23 6.35 26.9
8IntlTowerHg 1.55 .95 1.02 .36 26.1
9NavideaBio 3.15 1.51 1.60 .55 25.6
10Envelan 7.42 3.77 3.88 1.32 25.4
11BluerckResid 12.83 9.16 9.48 3.19 25.2
12NewGoldg 2.40 1.49 1.66 .53 24.2
13LairdSupern 55.99 33.00 36.51 —10.81 22.8
14Daxor 17.58 9.07 9.72 2.78 22.2
15CoreMolding 29 14.92 11.01 11.01 3.07 21.8
16EquinoxGld 11.24 7.72 8.09 2.25 21.8
17UniqueFabr 6 7.51 3.70 4.32 1.18 21.4
18SilvrcupMet 23 8.55 4.58 5.28 1.41 21.1
19EspeyMfg 42 20.80 14.49 15.15 3.77 19.9
20GoldStdVg .97 .50 .58 .14 19.9
21AlphaPro 5 20.54 8.81 8.96 2.19 19.6
22BlonderTLab 2.33 .97 1.07 .26 19.5
23Pedevco 3.50 1.09 1.27 .24 15.9
24MAGSilverg 24.43 14.15 17.26 3.26 15.9
25B2goldCpg 8 6.04 4.16 4.80 .80 14.3
26VolitionRX 6.67 3.12 3.35 .54 13.9
27AlexcoResg 3.45 2.23 2.74 .43 13.6
28PlanetGreen 3.50 1.82 1.94 .29 13.0
29CaldeoniaMn 8 18.58 13.24 13.91 1.97 12.4
30WidePointrs 37 14.99 8.43 8.87 1.24 12.3
31ParaGoldNv 1.59 .98 1.03 .14 12.0
32Network1Tech 10 4.00 3.00 3.26 .43 11.7
331847Goedckn 14.91 6.27 7.50 .92 10.9
34LGLGroup 59 14.50 9.91 11.25 1.29 10.3
35WestwatRs 11.45 3.93 4.43 .50 10.1
36HillmanCTpf 30.47 25.16 26.03 2.90 10.0
37RetractblTch 21.50 9.09 9.71 1.03 9.6
38GrtPanSilvg 1.16 .75 .77 .08 9.3
39AgeXThera 3.06 1.30 1.38 .14 9.2
40PacGEpfE 26.58 24.09 24.56 2.44 9.0
41EllomayCap 36.20 29.30 30.81 2.81 8.3
42PacGEpfH 24.33 21.16 22.20 1.98 8.2
43PalatinTech 1.30 .52 .62 .05 7.8
44ProtalixBio 7.02 3.31 3.35 .28 7.7
45GoldResource 43 3.38 2.48 2.69 .22 7.6
46GoldenStrg 6 4.04 2.93 3.43 .28 7.5
47PacGEpfA 31.47 27.22 29.16 2.34 7.4
48NovaGoldg 10.44 8.01 8.99 .68 7.0
49PacGEpfI 24.00 22.30 22.43 1.48 6.2
50PacGEpfB 28.50 25.93 26.75 1.65 5.8
