Business

UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2020.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GameStop 483.00 17.08 325.00+306.16 +1625.1
2Express 18 13.97 .86 6.00 +5.09 +559.3
3AMCEntert 20.36 1.91 13.26 +11.14 +525.5
43DSystems 44.17 10.28 35.54 +25.06 +239.1
5PennaREIT 4 2.93 .99 2.62 +1.62 +162.0
6BlackBerry 28.77 6.52 14.10 +7.47 +112.7
7SOSLtd 4.10 1.30 3.04 +1.56 +105.4
8GSXTeched 149.05 45.11 105.01 +53.30 +103.1
9CapSenLivs 28.64 11.48 24.50 +12.16 + 98.5
10Entercom 6 5.34 2.47 4.65 +2.18 + 88.3
11VirginGalac 59.43 22.88 44.29 +20.56 + 86.6
12ReneSola 35.78 10.80 20.70 +9.27 + 81.1
13BlueApron 12.35 5.58 10.10 +4.51 + 80.7
14YallaADRn 28.40 14.01 25.49 +11.16 + 77.9
15Hexo 7.82 3.58 6.35 +2.67 + 72.6
16UtdNatrlFd 32.18 15.80 27.08 +11.11 + 69.6
17RiteAid 32.48 15.35 26.29 +10.46 + 66.1
18TetraTech 1.60 .86 1.43 +.57 + 65.9
19PermianvRoy 3 1.60 .73 1.19 +.46 + 62.6
20DesignerBr 8 14.11 7.09 12.25 +4.60 + 60.1
21PeabodyEng 5.21 2.45 3.83 +1.42 + 58.9
22B&WEnter 7.64 3.19 5.55 +2.04 + 58.1
23AtHomeGr 28 28.44 15.23 24.37 +8.91 + 57.6
24Hovnanian 54.83 30.17 51.16 +18.30 + 55.7
25TangerFact 8 20.96 9.62 15.43 +5.47 + 54.9
26DaqoNewEns 109.77 59.12 88.06 +30.70 + 53.5
27ScullyRoylty 8.82 4.86 7.54 +2.59 + 52.2
28PitneyBow 6 15.50 6.15 9.34 +3.18 + 51.6
29fuboTVn 57.47 23.17 42.25 +14.25 + 50.9
30HysterYale 23 97.94 57.08 89.71 +30.16 + 50.6
31TownsqMedia 13 11.25 6.57 9.98 +3.32 + 49.8
32PalantirTcn 45.00 22.50 35.18 +11.63 + 49.4
33Penumbra 314.22 171.56 261.09 +86.09 + 49.2
34SignetJewele 44.26 27.17 40.62 +13.35 + 49.0
35MacerichCo 9 25.99 10.31 15.70 +5.03 + 47.1
36AHBelo 7 3.16 1.52 2.20 +.69 + 45.7
37QudianInc 2.44 1.25 2.01 +.63 + 45.7
38Transocean 4.19 2.25 3.36 +1.05 + 45.5
39TufinSoftw 19.24 12.11 17.91 +5.43 + 43.5
40JustEngygrs 1 8.90 4.57 6.71 +2.03 + 43.4
41USDPtrs 5.86 3.30 4.88 +1.47 + 43.1
42ContainerStore 28 14.56 9.23 13.63 +4.09 + 42.9
43TitanIntl 7.95 4.68 6.90 +2.04 + 42.0
44ChinaGreen 1 6.93 3.05 5.11 +1.51 + 41.9
45RPCInc 4.87 3.23 4.46 +1.31 + 41.6
46TataMotors 20.14 12.67 17.81 +5.21 + 41.3
47AtlPowerg 3.06 2.08 2.96 +.86 + 41.0
48MediaAlphn 55.43 36.70 55.00 +15.93 + 40.8
49Renren 9.70 4.55 6.71 +1.94 + 40.7
50NamTaiProp 8.75 5.47 8.21 +2.36 + 40.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1QuantumSn 74.50 43.38 43.75 —40.70 48.2
2PlayAGS 7.30 4.73 5.15 2.05 28.5
3Zymeworks 59.03 32.50 33.82 —13.44 28.4
4CentrElBras 7.18 4.69 5.17 1.82 26.0
5CentrElBrasB 7.13 5.15 5.28 1.80 25.4
6EmerldHoldg 5.54 4.02 4.06 1.36 25.1
7GenworthFn 2 3.31 2.56 2.84 .94 24.9
8YPFSocADS 4.91 3.25 3.65 1.05 22.3
9AlcoaCorp 90 26.20 17.30 18.00 5.05 21.9
10RomeoPwr 23.35 17.06 17.77 4.72 21.0
11Despegar.cm 13.17 10.02 10.14 2.67 20.8
12AmerRlty 1 11.03 8.50 8.63 2.27 20.8
13Edenor 4.23 3.34 3.39 .85 20.0
14LasVSands 60.29 47.44 48.09 —11.51 19.3
15EquusTR 22 2.20 1.56 1.75 .41 19.0
16HudBayMing 8 7.76 5.40 5.69 1.31 18.7
17CAEIncg 17 28.28 21.65 22.55 5.19 18.7
18GpoSuprviell 2.14 1.70 1.73 .39 18.4
19YamanaGg 6.16 4.50 4.66 1.05 18.4
20WestwdHld 2 15.70 11.36 11.84 2.66 18.3
21DirxAeroBll 18.14 13.68 13.81 3.10 18.3
22GlobalPay 59 215.51 175.59 176.52 —38.90 18.1
23MaxLinear 35 38.71 31.26 31.39 6.80 17.8
24EquitrMids 6 8.78 6.23 6.65 1.39 17.3
25ProsHldgs 50.95 41.02 42.14 8.63 17.0
26SQZBiotchn 31.04 23.11 24.07 4.91 16.9
27CircorIntl 19 39.88 31.91 31.97 6.47 16.8
28LomaNegra 3 6.33 5.00 5.13 1.02 16.6
29DirGMinBllrs 139.90 91.05 100.58 —19.98 16.6
30Buenaventura 12.83 9.81 10.18 2.01 16.5
31BcoSantBrasil 8 8.84 7.09 7.22 1.42 16.4
32CellcomIsrael 4 5.49 3.98 4.06 .79 16.3
33KoreaElec 12.40 10.25 10.28 1.99 16.2
34AerCap 6 47.31 37.29 38.24 7.34 16.1
35Mechel 2.29 1.72 1.72 .33 16.1
36RushStrn 26.55 18.02 18.17 3.48 16.1
37PaycomSoft 450.16 373.69 379.74 —72.51 16.0
38DxBrazlBulrs 126.57 96.82 97.52 —18.58 16.0
39Copel 14.54 11.66 12.02 2.28 15.9
40PrUltBrazil 38.64 29.76 29.91 5.64 15.9
41Stellantis 18.56 14.88 15.23 2.86 15.8
42MyovantSci 27.70 20.30 23.29 4.33 15.7
43DirxSCBear 7.43 4.89 5.80 1.07 15.6
44EldrGldg 22 14.48 10.29 11.21 2.06 15.5
45MadSqGEntn 111.46 86.82 88.75 —16.29 15.5
46ArconicIncn 31.59 24.11 25.20 4.60 15.4
47RitchieBros 67 70.43 58.79 58.91 —10.64 15.3
48ChinOnlEduc 29.60 23.00 23.00 4.11 15.2
49CarnivalUK 18.79 15.58 16.00 2.74 14.6
50BancoMacro 2 15.69 12.98 13.32 2.25 14.5
—————————