NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2019.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1RetractblTch 14.40 .97 11.58 +10.08 +672.0
2iBio 7.45 .21 1.49 +1.24 +498.4
3UnivSecInst 5.11 .30 3.16 +2.54 +409.7
4DPWHldg 10.94 .53 5.46 +4.27 +358.8
5Cohen&Co 31.82 2.77 16.78 +12.83 +324.8
6AlphaPro 63 41.59 3.40 12.64 +9.21 +268.5
7IndiaGlCap 4.50 .26 2.29 +1.66 +263.5
8eMagin 1.90 .14 1.20 +.86 +248.8
9CoreMolding 11.80 1.03 11.20 +7.95 +244.6
10AIMImmu 7.11 .51 1.84 +1.30 +238.2
11TimberPhrm 3.64 .87 1.09 +.76 +233.3
12PowerREIT 33.89 6.95 27.48 +18.48 +205.3
13GeeGroupInc 2.49 .17 1.04 +.65 +166.7
14IntlTowerHg 2.27 .33 1.40 +.86 +159.3
15ZedgeIncn 4.29 .66 3.95 +2.41 +156.5
16Tengasco 4.36 .37 1.18 +.69 +140.8
17ComstockM 2.12 .33 1.03 +.59 +133.6
18TakungArt 2.38 .40 1.11 +.61 +122.4
19CentrusEngy 19.90 3.76 14.99 +8.11 +117.9
20SanchezMid 1 1.60 .15 .64 +.34 +112.6
21NewGoldg 2.28 .39 1.86 +.98 +111.4
22TasekoM 1.34 .20 .96 +.48 + 99.4
23Goldfield Cp 19 6.99 2.26 6.97 +3.42 + 96.3
24NavideaBio 5.36 .63 2.42 +1.16 + 92.1
25InfuSystem 16.05 5.26 16.00 +7.47 + 87.6
26AltisourceAsst 32.24 10.25 23.05 +10.70 + 86.6
27EllomayCap 37.58 10.57 34.25 +15.80 + 85.6
28EMXRoyalg 3.33 1.18 3.04 +1.40 + 85.1
29ChinaPhrmH 1.40 .24 .44 +.20 + 83.5
30SierraMetl 3.29 .45 3.00 +1.35 + 81.9
31IssuerDirect 24.35 8.65 20.99 +9.30 + 79.6
32ActiniumPhm .65 .16 .39 +.17 + 78.9
33GoldenMin .58 .13 .55 +.24 + 78.1
34AlmadenM 1.24 .21 1.02 +.43 + 73.2
35CaldeoniaMn 29.39 6.51 14.43 +6.01 + 71.4
36AurynResc 2.66 .71 2.45 +1.01 + 70.1
37SolitarioExp .88 .13 .49 +.19 + 63.3
38AvinoSlv&Gg 1.49 .26 .94 +.36 + 62.4
39MastchDig 42 29.98 7.25 17.80 +6.73 + 60.8
40LineageCell 1.67 .58 1.43 +.54 + 60.7
41AlioGold 1.35 .28 1.26 +.48 + 60.5
42GrtPanSilvg 1.07 .23 .82 +.31 + 60.2
43VirnetX 7.79 3.09 5.19 +1.93 + 59.3
44AmpioPharm 1.39 .31 .92 +.34 + 57.8
45WstnCop&Ggs 1.53 .31 1.30 +.48 + 57.6
46NanoViricid 19.20 2.25 3.91 +1.40 + 55.8
47BlonderTLab 3.80 .38 1.14 +.38 + 50.0
4822ndCentury 1.80 .55 1.59 +.49 + 44.5
49Innsuites 4.08 .67 2.19 +.66 + 43.1
50NewConceptEn 35 2.19 .55 1.75 +.52 + 42.3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1GranTierrag 1.38 .18 .28 1.01 78.1
2RingEnergy 2 3.31 .43 .63 2.01 76.2
3Ashford 65 27.83 4.50 6.49 —17.11 72.5
4CondorHosprs 6 11.10 2.17 3.15 7.89 71.5
5ZomedicaPh .50 .07 .10 .24 71.0
6TransEnterrs 2.62 .28 .47 1.00 68.0
7ImpacMtg 7.85 1.10 1.86 3.40 64.6
8TrinityPlace 3.60 1.11 1.36 1.65 54.8
9CynergisTek 4.04 .96 1.50 1.80 54.5
10ContangoOG 4.56 .84 1.67 2.00 54.5
11MatinasBio 2.39 .49 1.07 1.20 52.9
12CPIAerostr 5 7.00 1.29 3.19 3.54 52.6
13RegHlthPrpfA 4.67 1.38 1.96 2.18 52.6
14FTEngyInco 23.29 6.03 10.73 —11.88 52.5
15Aerocentury 1 5.43 .71 2.14 2.36 52.4
16GoldResource 74 6.24 2.02 2.98 2.56 46.2
17SwGAFin 10 35.14 15.30 18.95 —16.15 46.0
18TransatlPet .84 .12 .26 .22 45.9
19FrankStProp 6 8.65 3.34 4.64 3.92 45.8
20MicronSol 3.30 1.10 1.30 1.09 45.6
21EvolutionPet 5 5.73 2.09 3.04 2.43 44.4
22SupDrillPdts 1.05 .20 .46 .36 43.8
23PalatinTech .79 .36 .44 .34 43.6
24Ballantyne 3.58 1.26 1.84 1.40 43.2
25BowlAmer 24 15.65 7.65 8.81 6.69 43.2
26Can-Fite 4.00 1.08 1.90 1.40 42.4
27AirInds 3.36 .60 1.33 .97 42.2
28IsoRay 1.06 .35 .38 .25 39.9
29Globalstar .60 .23 .32 .20 38.0
30BiomX 11.05 4.52 6.20 3.49 36.0
31LGLGroup 31 16.55 7.36 9.64 5.36 35.7
32ImperOilg 7 27.43 7.04 17.35 9.12 34.5
33KelsoTechg 1.00 .45 .48 .24 33.6
34EvansBncp 9 41.29 20.50 26.98 —13.12 32.7
35ITTechPck 2 1.39 .39 .64 .30 32.3
36VolitionRX 5.20 2.22 3.28 1.46 30.8
37DeltaApparel 31.71 7.53 21.56 9.54 30.7
38TompkinsFncl 12 93.66 53.32 63.61 —27.89 30.5
39AdamsRsc 39.50 15.16 26.50 —11.57 30.4
40BiomXun 12.12 4.60 6.70 2.82 29.6
41Servotron 11.03 5.40 7.20 2.86 28.4
42NtlHlthcare 23 88.35 55.88 62.22 —24.21 28.0
43TrilogyMetl 6 2.74 1.03 1.93 .67 25.8
44XtantMed 3.50 .55 1.20 .40 25.0
45NBRESec 6.08 1.94 4.19 1.39 24.9
46GabGoAny 16.16 5.51 11.60 3.81 24.7
47SeabrdCp 11 4297.55 2614.00 3202.73—1047.82 24.7
48FlanignEnt 8 22.51 8.50 16.75 5.39 24.3
49CBOEGlbMk 37 127.93 72.01 91.32 —28.68 23.9
50PlanetGreen 4.99 1.53 2.10 .64 23.4
