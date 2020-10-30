https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-15689761.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2019.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1iBio
|7.45
|.21
|1.74
|+1.49
|+598.8
|2UnivSecInst
|5.11
|.30
|3.07
|+2.45
|+395.2
|3RetractblTch
|13.65
|.97
|7.34
|+5.84
|+389.3
|4Cohen&Co
|31.82
|2.77
|19.18
|+15.23
|+385.6
|5AlphaPro
|71
|41.59
|3.40
|14.19
|+10.76
|+313.7
|6AIMImmu
|7.11
|.51
|2.07
|+1.53
|+280.5
|7eMagin
|1.90
|.14
|1.20
|+.86
|+248.8
|8TimberPhrm
|3.64
|.87
|.98
|+.65
|+198.8
|9IntlTowerHg
|2.27
|.33
|1.49
|+.95
|+175.9
|10PowerREIT
|33.89
|6.95
|23.50
|+14.50
|+161.1
|11CoreMolding
|10.82
|1.03
|7.69
|+4.44
|+136.6
|12NewGoldg
|2.28
|.39
|2.03
|+1.15
|+130.7
|13GeeGroupInc
|2.49
|.17
|.89
|+.50
|+128.5
|14ZedgeIncn
|3.86
|.66
|3.41
|+1.87
|+121.4
|15ComstockMrs
|2.12
|.33
|.96
|+.52
|+117.0
|16SanchezMid
|1
|1.60
|.15
|.64
|+.33
|+110.6
|17NoDynMing
|2.49
|.35
|.89
|+.46
|+107.2
|18TakungArt
|2.38
|.40
|1.03
|+.53
|+106.4
|19EllomayCap
|37.58
|10.57
|36.62
|+18.17
|+
|98.4
|20TasekoM
|1.34
|.20
|.94
|+.46
|+
|95.0
|21CaldeoniaMn
|29.39
|6.51
|16.33
|+7.91
|+
|93.9
|22AltisourceAsst
|32.24
|10.25
|23.50
|+11.15
|+
|90.3
|23NavideaBio
|5.36
|.63
|2.27
|+1.01
|+
|80.2
|24ActiniumPhm
|.65
|.16
|.39
|+.17
|+
|78.9
|25Tengasco
|4.36
|.37
|.87
|+.38
|+
|77.6
|26IndiaGlCap
|4.50
|.26
|1.10
|+.47
|+
|74.6
|27IssuerDirect
|22.75
|8.65
|20.08
|+8.39
|+
|71.8
|28AurynResc
|2.66
|.71
|2.45
|+1.01
|+
|70.1
|29AlmadenM
|1.09
|.21
|.99
|+.40
|+
|67.6
|30BlonderTLab
|3.80
|.38
|1.27
|+.51
|+
|67.1
|31ChinaPhrmH
|1.40
|.24
|.39
|+.15
|+
|63.7
|32EMXRoyalg
|3.33
|1.18
|2.67
|+1.03
|+
|62.6
|33B2goldCpg
|80
|7.55
|2.16
|6.44
|+2.43
|+
|60.6
|34AlioGold
|1.35
|.28
|1.26
|+.48
|+
|60.5
|35VirnetX
|7.79
|3.09
|5.19
|+1.93
|+
|59.3
|36AvinoSlv&Gg
|1.49
|.26
|.91
|+.34
|+
|58.1
|37GrtPanSilvg
|1.07
|.23
|.80
|+.29
|+
|56.9
|38Daxor
|24.08
|7.85
|14.55
|+5.15
|+
|54.8
|39VistaGold
|1.45
|.36
|1.05
|+.33
|+
|44.8
|40MexcoEngy
|14.63
|1.53
|5.70
|+1.76
|+
|44.7
|41InfuSystem
|15.19
|5.26
|12.32
|+3.79
|+
|44.4
|42GalianoGld
|2.12
|.56
|1.36
|+.41
|+
|43.2
|43MAGSilverg
|18.99
|3.84
|16.94
|+5.10
|+
|43.1
|44MastchDig
|37
|29.98
|7.25
|15.68
|+4.61
|+
|41.6
|45CentrusEngy
|19.90
|3.76
|9.71
|+2.83
|+
|41.1
|46WidePoint
|.99
|.30
|.56
|+.16
|+
|39.7
|47SolitarioExp
|.88
|.13
|.42
|+.12
|+
|38.7
|48EquinoxGld
|13.66
|4.63
|10.65
|+2.95
|+
|38.3
|49NanoViricid
|19.20
|2.25
|3.45
|+.94
|+
|37.5
|50ParaGoldNv
|4
|1.48
|.47
|1.06
|+.29
|+
|37.1
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1GranTierrag
|1.38
|.18
|.19
|—
|1.10
|—
|85.3
|2RingEnergy
|2
|3.31
|.50
|.51
|—
|2.13
|—
|80.6
|3Ashford
|52
|27.83
|4.50
|5.16
|—18.45
|—
|78.2
|4TransEnterrs
|2.62
|.28
|.36
|—
|1.11
|—
|75.5
|5CondorHosprs
|5
|11.10
|2.17
|2.94
|—
|8.10
|—
|73.4
|6ImpacMtg
|7.85
|1.10
|1.51
|—
|3.75
|—
|71.3
|7ZomedicaPh
|.50
|.07
|.10
|—
|.24
|—
|71.0
|8CPIAerostr
|4
|7.00
|1.29
|2.28
|—
|4.45
|—
|66.1
|9ContangoOG
|4.56
|.84
|1.25
|—
|2.42
|—
|65.9
|10MatinasBio
|2.39
|.49
|.81
|—
|1.46
|—
|64.5
|11Aerocentury
|1
|5.43
|.71
|1.72
|—
|2.78
|—
|61.8
|12EvolutionPet
|4
|5.73
|2.12
|2.21
|—
|3.26
|—
|59.6
|13FTEngyInco
|23.29
|6.03
|9.23
|—13.38
|—
|59.2
|14CynergisTek
|4.04
|.96
|1.48
|—
|1.82
|—
|55.2
|15TransatlPet
|.84
|.12
|.22
|—
|.27
|—
|54.5
|16TrinityPlace
|3.60
|1.11
|1.39
|—
|1.62
|—
|53.8
|17RegHlthPrpfA
|4.67
|1.38
|2.00
|—
|2.14
|—
|51.7
|18Ballantyne
|3.58
|1.26
|1.57
|—
|1.67
|—
|51.5
|19FrankStProp
|5
|8.65
|3.34
|4.20
|—
|4.36
|—
|50.9
|20GoldResource
|68
|6.24
|2.02
|2.74
|—
|2.80
|—
|50.5
|21PalatinTech
|.79
|.36
|.39
|—
|.39
|—
|50.1
|22AdamsRsc
|76
|39.50
|15.16
|19.08
|—18.99
|—
|49.9
|23ImperOilg
|5
|27.43
|7.04
|13.33
|—13.14
|—
|49.6
|24VoltInfoSci
|3.23
|.65
|1.27
|—
|1.21
|—
|48.8
|25Can-Fite
|4.00
|1.08
|1.73
|—
|1.57
|—
|47.6
|26DeltaApparel
|31.71
|7.53
|16.65
|—14.45
|—
|46.5
|27SwGAFin
|10
|35.14
|15.30
|18.95
|—16.15
|—
|46.0
|28MicronSol
|3.30
|1.10
|1.30
|—
|1.09
|—
|45.6
|29EvansBncp
|8
|41.29
|20.50
|22.81
|—17.29
|—
|43.1
|30CRHMedical
|4.43
|.86
|1.99
|—
|1.48
|—
|42.7
|31AirInds
|3.36
|.60
|1.32
|—
|.98
|—
|42.6
|32Globalstar
|.60
|.23
|.30
|—
|.22
|—
|42.2
|33BowlAmer
|25
|15.65
|8.14
|9.15
|—
|6.35
|—
|41.0
|34Stereotaxis
|5.58
|1.70
|3.16
|—
|2.13
|—
|40.3
|35TrilogyMetl
|5
|2.74
|1.03
|1.56
|—
|1.04
|—
|40.0
|36SupDrillPdts
|1.05
|.20
|.49
|—
|.33
|—
|39.9
|37TompkinsFncl
|10
|93.66
|53.32
|55.99
|—35.51
|—
|38.8
|38BiomX
|11.05
|4.52
|6.00
|—
|3.69
|—
|38.0
|39VolitionRX
|5.20
|2.22
|2.97
|—
|1.77
|—
|37.3
|40LGLGroup
|31
|16.55
|7.36
|9.61
|—
|5.39
|—
|35.9
|41IsoRay
|1.06
|.36
|.40
|—
|.22
|—
|35.4
|42OncoCyte
|3.51
|1.15
|1.48
|—
|.77
|—
|34.2
|4322ndCentury
|1.20
|.55
|.73
|—
|.37
|—
|33.9
|44NBRESec
|6.08
|1.94
|3.70
|—
|1.88
|—
|33.7
|45PlanetGreen
|4.99
|1.53
|1.82
|—
|.92
|—
|33.6
|46CBOEGlbMk
|33
|127.93
|72.01
|81.29
|—38.71
|—
|32.3
|47CorMedix
|7.35
|2.16
|5.05
|—
|2.23
|—
|30.6
|48BiomXun
|12.12
|4.60
|6.80
|—
|2.72
|—
|28.6
|49BluerckResid
|12.27
|3.79
|8.66
|—
|3.39
|—
|28.1
|50XtantMed
|3.50
|.55
|1.16
|—
|.44
|—
|27.5
