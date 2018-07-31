https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/UPS-AND-DOWNS-13121189.php
UPS AND DOWNS
|NEW
|YORK
|(AP)
|—The
|following
|list
|shows
|the
|Nasdaq stocks that
|have
|gone
|up
|the
|most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2017.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year's closing price and this year's closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|TurtleBeac rs
|30.00
|1.64 27.19 +25.38 +1400.6
|2
|NII Hldgs n
|6.24
|.38
|6.20 + 5.78 +1362.3
|3
|TandmDiab rs
|28.90
|2.14 27.56 +25.20 +1067.8
|4
|DifferBrGp s
|6.89
|.83
|5.38 + 4.43 + 466.3
|5
|NF EngySav
|5.72
|.86
|4.31 + 3.34 + 343.8
|6
|ArrowhPhrm
|17.50
|3.57 14.57 +10.89 + 295.9
|7
|RF Indus
|23
|10.15
|2.46
|9.95 + 7.25 + 268.5
|8
|Endocyte
|17.70
|2.81 15.32 +11.04 + 257.9
|9
|XenonPharm
|11.00
|2.70
|9.95 + 7.13 + 252.2
|10
|Fossil Grp
|32.17
|7.16 26.20 +18.43 + 237.2
|11
|MiratiThera
|65.35 17.15 61.40 +43.15 + 236.4
|12
|LegacyRes
|10.54
|1.46
|5.16 + 3.55 + 220.5
|13
|CytoriTher wt
|.05
|.01
|.04 +
|.02 + 218.2
|14
|BioLifeSol
|22.86
|4.63 19.06 +13.06 + 217.7
|15
|BaringHilco wt
|.26
|.07
|.22 +
|.15 + 211.4
|16
|ShotSpotter n
|45.22 14.00 42.67 +28.62 + 203.7
|17
|ArQule
|7.21
|1.46
|4.98 + 3.33 + 201.8
|18
|LegacyRs pfB
|19.24
|4.42 14.10 + 9.41 + 200.6
|19
|LegacyRes pf
|19.25
|4.38 14.00 + 9.30 + 197.9
|20
|IntriCon
|60.73 16.70 58.10 +38.30 + 193.4
|21
|CLPS Inc n
|17.35
|4.70 15.43 + 9.92 + 180.0
|22
|MadrigPhr rs
|325.98 90.56 257.03+165.24 + 180.0
|23
|Vicor
|62.70 16.30 57.55 +36.65 + 175.4
|24
|Funko Inc n
|92
|18.79
|6.11 17.56 +10.91 + 164.1
|25
|G1Therape n
|52.76 18.04 51.35 +31.51 + 158.8
|26
|CAS MedSys
|2.06
|.73
|1.98 + 1.21 + 157.1
|27
|AxonEnterpr
|76.45 24.50 67.93 +41.43 + 156.3
|28
|Natera n
|24.07
|8.60 22.96 +13.97 + 155.4
|29
|VikingThera n
|13.43
|3.69 10.20 + 6.14 + 151.2
|30
|Verastem
|9.07
|2.77
|7.70 + 4.63 + 150.8
|31
|eGainCorp
|19.05
|4.60 13.00 + 7.75 + 147.6
|32
|ReataPhrm n
|85.39 19.31 70.11 +41.79 + 147.6
|33
|EnphaseEgy
|7.60
|1.83
|5.95 + 3.54 + 146.9
|34
|ACM Resrch n
|15.60
|4.74 12.96 + 7.71 + 146.9
|35
|Attunity
|17.08
|6.51 16.88 + 9.90 + 141.8
|36
|Sunrun n
|12
|16.45
|5.08 14.14 + 8.24 + 139.7
|37
|SharpSpring
|12.50
|4.10 10.45 + 6.05 + 137.3
|38
|JuniperPhm
|19
|13.25
|4.80 11.50 + 6.65 + 137.1
|39
|LonestRsc n
|11.24
|3.54
|9.20 + 5.23 + 131.7
|40
|Aemetis
|3.12
|.45
|1.26 +
|.71 + 129.1
|41
|PTC Thera
|52.95 16.38 38.07 +21.39 + 128.2
|42
|TransGlbEn
|4.13
|1.21
|3.24 + 1.80 + 125.2
|43
|Zafgen
|11.36
|4.60 10.40 + 5.78 + 125.1
|44
|CASI Phar h
|8.42
|2.91
|7.30 + 4.05 + 124.6
|45
|PCM Inc
|22.25
|6.90 22.10 +12.20 + 123.2
|46
|ArbutusB g
|12.05
|4.40 11.10 + 6.05 + 119.8
|47
|CerusCorp
|7.93
|3.38
|7.41 + 4.03 + 119.2
|48
|CoherusBio
|19.60
|8.55 19.05 +10.25 + 116.5
|49
|PennVaCp n
|96.13 32.49 84.52 +45.41 + 116.1
|50
|SesenBio Inc
|3.50
|.75
|1.75 +
|.94 + 115.8
|DOWNS
|Name
|PE High
|Low
|Last
|Chg.
|Pct.
|1
|HeliosMath rs
|2662.50 .46
|.50—1577.00 — 100.0
|2
|Inpixon Cp rs
|16.44
|.12
|.14 — 6.16 —
|97.8
|3
|ReShapeLfe rs
|26.84
|1.03
|1.05 —21.15 —
|95.3
|4
|MagneGas rs
|5.55
|.23
|.26 — 4.54 —
|94.6
|5
|Neovasc g
|.73
|.03
|.03 —
|.57 —
|94.5
|6
|OhrPharma h
|2.18
|.18
|.18 — 1.68 —
|90.2
|7
|EdgeThera h
|17.77
|.84
|.93 — 8.44 —
|90.1
|8
|AgileThera h
|3.92
|.27
|.29 — 2.40 —
|89.1
|9
|CescaThera h
|3.92
|.37
|.38 — 2.62 —
|87.2
|10
|Sphere3D grs
|3.04
|.29
|.33 — 2.13 —
|86.6
|11
|SelasLifeSc rs
|11.09
|1.05
|1.15 — 6.71 —
|85.4
|12
|Amedica rs
|4.12
|.41
|.48 — 2.79 —
|85.4
|13
|AytuBioSci n
|4.26
|.23
|.34 — 1.89 —
|84.6
|14
|RedViolet n
|46.40
|4.35
|7.24 —39.16 —
|84.4
|15
|AlliancMMA n
|1.54
|.17
|.19 —
|.98 —
|84.1
|16
|ApricusBio rs
|3.34
|.25
|.30 — 1.54 —
|83.7
|17
|CelldexThera
|3.08
|.44
|.47 — 2.38 —
|83.6
|18
|Altimmune rs
|2.20
|.25
|.33 — 1.66 —
|83.3
|19
|Adomani n
|5.14
|.50
|.77 — 3.63 —
|82.4
|20
|Avinger nrs
|9.76
|.95
|1.34 — 5.95 —
|81.7
|21
|UltraPetro n
|9.54
|1.54
|1.77 — 7.29 —
|80.5
|22
|Arsanis Inc n
|3
|28.69
|2.35
|2.52 —10.24 —
|80.3
|23
|XpressSpa rs
|1
|1.80
|.22
|.27 — 1.10 —
|80.2
|24
|IFresh n
|18.00
|1.69
|2.60 —10.39 —
|80.0
|25
|AralezPhr h
|2.16
|.21
|.29 — 1.13 —
|79.3
|26
|SummitTher n
|15.90
|2.16
|2.30 — 8.78 —
|79.2
|27
|vTvTherap n
|8.40
|.65
|1.26 — 4.75 —
|79.0
|28
|Trovagene rsh
|5.70
|.65
|.78 — 2.91 —
|78.8
|29
|Aradigm h
|7.20
|1.03
|1.42 — 5.28 —
|78.8
|30
|RealGSolar rs
|1.75
|.30
|.32 — 1.16 —
|78.1
|31
|aTyrPharma n
|4.22
|.70
|.78 — 2.72 —
|77.8
|32
|CytoriTher rs
|5.40
|.64
|.67 — 2.35 —
|77.7
|33
|RiotBlock
|28.70
|4.41
|6.49 —21.91 —
|77.1
|34
|Biocept rs
|24.60
|3.50
|4.80 —16.02 —
|76.9
|35
|CellectarBio rs
|14.40 3.15
|3.19 —10.51 —
|76.7
|36
|FlexPharma n
|8.98
|.80
|.83 — 2.66 —
|76.1
|37
|Cherokee Inc h
|2.00
|.38
|.46 — 1.44 —
|75.9
|38
|AchveLfeSc rs
|32.00
|3.21
|3.28 —10.15 —
|75.6
|39
|ContraVir rs
|2.96
|.69
|.71 — 2.17 —
|75.3
|40
|WinsFinance
|238.00 44.80 44.80—135.20 —
|75.1
|41
|SupercndTc rs
|14.90
|2.60
|2.73 — 8.17 —
|74.9
|42
|AscentCapGp
|12.23
|1.68
|2.88 — 8.61 —
|74.9
|43
|OballonThera n
|8.19
|1.62
|1.66 — 4.95 —
|74.9
|44
|AquinoxPhm
|16.90
|1.96
|2.96 — 8.80 —
|74.8
|45
|MaraPatnt rs
|5.06
|.82
|1.05 — 3.05 —
|74.4
|46
|LM FdgAm n
|2.57
|.35
|.42 — 1.17 —
|73.7
|47
|RXI Phrm rs
|6.76
|1.29
|1.48 — 4.08 —
|73.4
|48
|PyxisTankers
|29
|3.88
|.79
|.86 — 2.36 —
|73.3
|49
|RegulusTh
|1.44
|.24
|.28 —
|.76 —
|72.9
|50
|VascularBio
|8.75
|1.90
|1.95 — 5.15 —
|72.5
|—————————
